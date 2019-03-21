Bonitt, John, - 65, of Rio Grande, NJ, formerly of Sea Isle City, passed away March 12, 2019. John was very proud of his Irish heritage and visited the "Emerald Isle" on several occasions. His interests also included reading history and religion as well as a love for art and antiques. John was a 1971 graduate of Ocean City High School and also served in the U.S. Army. He was employed in the casino industry as well as St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Atlantic City. John was predeceased by his parents Leonard Bonitt, Sr. and Theresa Bonitt. John is survived by his sister Sandy Bonitt and her husband Len Shatz of Cheltenham, PA; brother Leonard Bonitt Jr.; nephew Evan Shatz of Naples, FL; and niece Caroline Shatz of Philadelphia, PA. Services are private. Donations in John's memory may be made to one of his listening favorites, local NPR radio WNJZ 90.3 in Cape May Court House, NJ at whyy.org Condolences at www.radzieta.com
