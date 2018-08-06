Bonitt, Leonard, - 97, of Vineland, passed away peaceful, surrounded by family on August 3,2018 at the New Jersey Veterans memorial home. Born January 16,1921 to John and Anna Bonitt, raised in Woodbine,New Jersey. He graduated from Woodbine High School in 1938. Leonard enlisted in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor, and at the rank of staff Sargent, helped build air fields. His tour took him through Scottland,England,France,Belgium, Holland, and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and in 1994 was awarded the freedom medal from the French Government for his participation in the liberation of Europe. After retuning home he went to work for Acme Markets managing stores in Woodbine, Sea Isle City,Ocean City,and Wildwood where his stores continually broke records for sales. He retired from the Acme in 1981. In 1949 he married his wife of more than 60 years Theresa" Sis" Feeney. They started their family while residing in Woodbine, and in 1960, they relocated to Sea Isle City. During the 1962 storm, he distributed food with Acme coworker, Joe Romano to people stranded in their homes due to the flooding. In 1982 he started his second career working in LaCosta Pakage goods in Sea Isle City. He was employed there until he retired at age 92, in 2013. He enjoyed staying in touch with young and old,a proud democratic, and a man of great wit and wisdom, he enjoyed discussing politics,history and Phillies with all.He welcomed family and friends on the porch of his home on Central Ave. Other likes included, gardening,playing cards with friends,music and shopping at the Seaville Acme on Friday mornings. He also had a great love of traveling with friends and talking with his good friend of Bob Fleming. Above all he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Leonard was preceeded in death by his wife Theresa and is survived by his children, Sandra Bonitt(Leonard Shatz),Leonard Bonitt Jr.and John Bonitt. Also surviving are grandchildren Evan Shatz of Naples Florida and Caroline Shatz of Philadelphia. A mass of Christian burial will be offered Wednesday morning 10:00 o'clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45. Final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery, Ocean View NJ In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sea Isle City Ambulance Corps, 201 John F Kennedy Blvd., Sea Isle City, NJ. Condolences may be left at www.Godfreyfuneralhome.com
