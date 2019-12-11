BONK, Stanley P., - 81, of Cape May, NJ and formerly of Tolland, CT and Reading, PA passed away peacefully and in the comfort of his home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Devoted husband of 59 years to Anna. Loving father of Stephanie Tirado, Christian Bonk, Jennifer Bonk and Kathryn Bonk. Grandfather of Albert Murray, Jordan Tirado, Sophia Murray and Isabel Tirado. Funeral services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to UPenn Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, online at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
