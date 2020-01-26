Bonney, Jr., William H., - 89, of Cape May, NJ passed away January 24, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Marie Bonney, Sr. Bill served in the US Marines during the Korean War before working as an electrician for the IBEW Local 351. He retired and moved from Franklinville, NJ to Cape May and continued working for Pharaoh's and Utsch's Marina. Bill is survived by his wife, Sara L. (formerly Wright); daughters Brenda (Ronald) Pfaff and Cindy (Lou) Cerverizzo; daughter-in-law Mitchie Bonney; grandchildren: Michael (Suzette) and Steven Pfaff, Bruce Bonney, Jr., and Michael and Danielle Cerverizzo; great grandchildren: Megan, Mikaela, and Joshua; and sister-in-law Winifred Bonney. He is predeceased by his son, Bruce W. Bonney, sisters Dorothy Wolf and Suzanne Ainge, and brother George Bonney. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service starts at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1 West 4th Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

