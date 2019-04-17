Bonom, Francis Joseph, - 70, of Palermo, passed away at home with his wife JoAnn by his side on April 16th, 2019. Born and raised in Woodside, New York, Frank also lived in Massachusetts before settling down in Palermo, New Jersey with JoAnn and their son Kevin. Frank started his career at The New York Times before joining Hudson News for many years. He successfully transitioned to property management and finished his career as General Manager of the Philadelphian, one of the largest condominium complexes in the city. Frank appreciated great wine and amassed an impressive collection. He was devoted to his family and loved good food, dining out, the Yankees, New York Giants, Blues and Southern rock music, watching old Westerns and traveling. Frank was, above all, a considerate and generous man who loved nothing more than to share his wine and food with those who would enjoy it. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, JoAnn L. Bonom, son Kevin, brothers Tom and David (and their spouses Peggy and Marge) and nieces Lynne, Melissa, Lauren, Lindsey and Samantha. Frank was preceded in death by his siblings Mildred Reynolds, Joyce Hunt, and John Buckley. A viewing for Frank will be held, Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 11am-12pm, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 S. Shore Road, Palermo. With a service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Special Olympics or Mercy Medical Angels. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
