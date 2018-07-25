BONSERA , ANTHONY M., SR., - 85, of Somers Point, July 22, 2018. Formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Boyle). Devoted father of Toni Bonsera, Lisa Bonsera, Juli Bonsera Pohland (the late Karl), Cami Bonsera and Anthony Bonsera Jr., Loving grandfather of Kerrin, Gabriella, Michael, Victoria, Nicholas, Matthew, Micaela, Pompeia, Rachel and Alexa. Great grandfather of Kezia and Ezra. Dear brother of Lea (Paul) Zacharka, Carmela (Anthony) Malerba, Michael (Patty) Bonsera, Peter (Denise) Bonsera and the late Mildred, Lenny and J.J. Bonsera; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday eve. 7 to 9 P.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc, 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Another Visitation will be held Friday 9 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
