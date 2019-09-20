Bonthron, Catherine (nee Kull) "Cass", - 86, of Port Republic, went to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her loving husband, Edward Bonthron on September 14, 2019. Cass was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a loving wife and mother of four sons. Cass devoted all of her time to her family and home. She married Edward Bonthron on October 30, 1948, and their love story lasted 65 years while they were both alive and will continue in heaven forever. Cass was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her oldest son, Edward Jr. and his wife, Jane; and her siblings, Mary Simpson and William Kull. Cass is survived by her sons, Don (Susan), Niles (Beth), and John (Sandra); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23rd at Port Community Church, 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ 08241 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Community Church. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR/EXTERIOR BENJAMIN MOORE PAINTING Competitive Pricing. Power Washing Available. Call…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.