Bonthron, Catherine (nee Kull) "Cass", - 86, of Port Republic, went to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her loving husband, Edward Bonthron on September 14, 2019. Cass was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a loving wife and mother of four sons. Cass devoted all of her time to her family and home. She married Edward Bonthron on October 30, 1948, and their love story lasted 65 years while they were both alive and will continue in heaven forever. Cass was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her oldest son, Edward Jr. and his wife, Jane; and her siblings, Mary Simpson and William Kull. Cass is survived by her sons, Don (Susan), Niles (Beth), and John (Sandra); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23rd at Port Community Church, 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ 08241 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Community Church. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

