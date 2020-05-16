Booth, John W. Jr., - 65, of Wildwood, and Sebastian, FL on May 12, 2020, died peacefully at home. John is predeceased by his loving parents John and Jane Booth(Matlack). He is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathleen (Glassford), his daughters Kathleen and Colleen Booth, and his only granddaughter Charlotte Jane Booth. He is also survived by his 3 sisters Jane Heil, Joan Seeler, and Janet Bernard (Bernie), many brother-in laws, sisters-in-laws, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John was a long time member of the Elks and Moose lodges. John was a long term employee of Sunoco Oil Refinery in Philadelphia prior to retirement. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of John Booth, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.