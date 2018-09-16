Booye, Robert J., - 85, of Ventnor, beloved husband of Sarina M., passed away at home surrounded by family on Sept. 14th, 2018. Services to be announced in full obituary at later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor- Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
