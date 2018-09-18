Booye, Robert James, - 85, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully and went on to the lord on Friday September 14th at home surrounded by his loving family after suffering from a long illness. Bob was born in Atlantic City on May 26th1933 to his parents, Lawrence and Edna nee Hill Booye. He attended Atlantic City Public Schools, graduating ACHS in 1951. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in architecture in 1956. He was a member of ROTC and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as an Officer where he learned to fly at Malmstrom AFB in Montana. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Sarina M. nee Favazzo, his three loving daughters Mary Beth Daisey (Bob), Bobbi Jean Siegel (Dan) and Anne Marie Anderson (Tom) and his eight beloved grandchildren, Brenden and Matthew Siegel, Sierra, Zachary, Cameryn and Cassidy Daisey and Carly and Tommy Anderson, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brother L Donald (Betty) Booye. After completing his Airforce service where he achieved a rank of First Lieutenant, he continued his service in the Naval Intelligence Reserve for over 25 years retiring at the rank of Captain. He served at Pomona and Lakehurst Naval Air Station, Philadelphia Navy Yard and Willow Grove Naval Airstation, where he was commanding officer of his unit. He was an architect in Ventnor, Atlantic City and surrounding areas, designing many of the buildings you drive by everyday including homes, banks, schools, motels and businesses. He also served as President of the South Jersey Society of Architecture and was a founding member of Gardener's Basin serving on the Board of Directors for years. Bob dedicated much time and effort to serving his community. His peers honored him with the Hixson Award for his work with Kiwanis Club of Atlantic City, where Bob served in leadership roles at both the state and local level including Lieutenant Governor and president. The roles Bob enjoyed most were those that connected him with and served his community including leading projects like Special Olympics and the annual College Fair. He touched so many lives in his community and held similar leadership roles with other service organizations as diverse as the Boy Scouts, Jr. Chamber of Commerce, and Salvation Army where he served as Board Chairman and President. A man of quiet faith, Bob was an active parishioner at St James Parish for over 40 years, supporting the church as head of the Parish Council, proudly wearing his red jacket as an usher, and renewing his wedding vows with Sarina in celebration of 50 years of marriage. Bob and Sarina are profoundly grateful to health care professionals, including Dr. Donald Davidson, Dr. John Schelara, Dr. Leslie Rosenthal and the staff at Generations, and SeniorCare Adult Daycare. They are also so thankful for the wonderful home care provided especially by nurses Diane and Clare and aides Rita, Ernest and Jay and staff from Holy Redeemer Hospice and aids Dickson, Barbara, Uni, Lashaun, Vanessa and Rodrigo. They could always get Bob to smile even on the hardest days. Bob's devotion to his family, his faith, and his service to the community and the nation were the passions that defined his life and all of us that knew him are so grateful to have known him. The visitation will be Friday, September 21st, from 9:30Am to 11Am, with celebration of life Mass to follow at 11Am at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave, in Ventnor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory should be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), the Special Olympics of New Jersey (www.sonj.org) or Holy Trinity RC Parish (www.holytrinitydownbeach.org). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
