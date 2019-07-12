Borchert, Susan E. (nee Nyblade), - 68, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her family and friends at her side. Susie was a longtime summer resident of the Cape May area before becoming a permanent resident in 1999. She graduated from Orange Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1972 where she earned her Registered Nursing Certificate. In more recent years, Susie worked as a registered nurse for Holy Redeemer VNA in Swainton. She enjoyed many of the simple things in life; soap operas, her pets, gardening, M&M Candies, re-finishing furniture and most of all being with her family and dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Mary Ann and Arnold Nyblade; her sister, Janet Nyblade and her aunt and uncle, Jim and Rhetta Stevens. Susie is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her daughter, Christina Borchert; her sister, Barbara Orbe (Tom); cousin, Nancy Kagan (Phil); extended family and many dear and close friends. Susie's graveside memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday (Aug. 3rd) at 11am in the Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
