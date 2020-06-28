Bordley, Martha I., - 91, formerly of NJ, departed this life on June 22, 2020. Martha relocated to Dover, DE in 2001. Due to COVID precautionary measures, there will be a walkthrough viewing on July 2, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Dover, DE.
