Bordley, Melfreda, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday morning at Shore Memorial Hospital. She was born in Absecon, NJ to her loving mother and father, Melvin and Dorothy Johnson.She attended Oakcrest High School. Melfreda married Nolus Leonard Bordley for forty-six years. Out of this union were children: George and Monique Johnson, Leonard, Brenda, Tina and Felicia Wilson. Services will be held on Saturday, August 25th, at 11 am at Tabernacle Church of Christ, 1416 McKinley Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ where friends may call from 10am to 11am at the church. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be send to: www.Adams-Perfect.com.
