Borgert, Harriet N, - 95, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019, one day after her 95th birthday. Born in St. Petersburg, FL, Harriet lived most of her life in Paterson and Hawthorne, New Jersey, later retiring in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. She was a homemaker and worked as a secretary. She dedicated her life to the Lord, volunteering much of her time in church offices, singing in choirs, playing her xylophone, and serving on church committees/boards. She was a member of both the Van Riper Ellis/Broadway Baptist Church in Fair Lawn, NJ, and the First Baptist Church in Wildwood, NJ. She also volunteered at the S.W.I.M. Group at the Wildwood Crest Municipal Pool for more than 25 years. Harriet enjoyed the beach, watching TV and doing crafts, especially making sequin calendars as Christmas presents for friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Harriet was the beloved wife for 62 years to the late George G. Bogert (2009). She is survived by her children Virginia (Keith) Mueller, Winifred (Richard) Cosgro, Richard (Annricka) Bogert, Eleanor (Russell) Stammer, and Daniel (Palma) Bogert. In addition, she leaves behind 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many wonderful memories of a woman who loved using her God-given gifts of hospitality, her strength of character and her example of facing adversity successfully by trusting Jesus who led her safely to the end. Many thanks go to her close friends, family members, and Crest Haven Nursing Home personnel who consistently provided a helping hand during her final days. Donations can be sent to the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, 230 E. Maple Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. Visiting hours will be Monday, April 22nd, between the hours of 7 and 9 pm at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood. A memorial service will take place Tuesday morning at 10 am at the First Baptist Church in Wildwood, with a viewing from 9:30 am to 10:00 am in the Church, burial to follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Cape May Court House. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
