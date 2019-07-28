Borowsky, Ellen Mindy, - 50, of South Orange, and Margate, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was a fun and loving person who will be sorely missed by all her friends and family. A resident of Margate most of her life, she moved to South Orange over 30 years ago where she was associated with JESPY House. She was predeceased by her mother, Alice Borowsky and is survived by her father, Mark and step-mother Debbie Borowsky; her sister, Fran and brother-in-law Michael Pollack; aunts Gail Ostro (Jerry) and Joyce Cohen (Barry); niece Alli; nephews Josh and Andrew; cousins Brett and Michelle; step-sister Lisa Rumore (Paul); and nephews Adam, Cory, and Evan Borisoff. Funeral services will be held graveside on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. Any donations in Ellen's memory may be made to JESPY House, 102 Prospect Street, South Orange, NJ 07079, or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

