Borska, Joseph, - 69, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Formerly of Upper Darby, PA, Joseph has been an area resident since 1967 and graduated from Lower Twp High School in 1971. He was a former employee of Cold Spring Fishing Supply. Joseph is predeceased by his father, Albert L. Borska (1962), mother, Anna Hughes (2001), and step-father, Dr. Harold Hughes (1980). Joseph is survived by his brother Richard L. Borska of Villas, NJ, step-sisters Patricia Smith of Erma and Linda Jean Wilson of California. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May, NJ; friends may call 1 hour prior to mass from 10am-11am. Interment will immediately follow at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring, NJ. Contributions may be made in memory of Joseph's late stepfather, Dr. Harold F. Hughes, to Cape Regional Foundation, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
