Borski, Lawrence Charles, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He worked as a security guard at Bally's Park Place for 25 years. For the past 7 years, he did maintenance for Jersey Central Management in Tuckerton, NJ. He is survived by his sister, Rosemarie (Borski) Tomasello and his Fiancee, Denise Guglielmucci. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his name, to: Angelica Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries