Borski, Lawrence Charles, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He worked as a security guard at Bally's Park Place for 25 years. For the past 7 years, he did maintenance for Jersey Central Management in Tuckerton, NJ. He is survived by his sister, Rosemarie (Borski) Tomasello and his Fiancee, Denise Guglielmucci. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his name, to: Angelica Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.