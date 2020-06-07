Borski, Rita, - 92, of Atlantic City, Rita M. Borski (nee Savage) on June 3, 2020 after a battle with the Covid19 virus. Born and raised in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Rita was a proud resident of Harrowgate and a life time member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Wife of the late Robert A. Borski Sr. Beloved mother of Robert A. Borski Jr. (Karen), Germaine Borski, Michael Borski (Betty Ann) and Susan Nolan (Joseph 'Bo'). Also sadly missed by her grandchildren Jill, Darci, Jenny, Robert 3rd Maggie, Ray, Krissy, Tony, Matt, Jacqueline, Michael Jr., Kara, Daniel, Theresa, Caitlin, Joey and Beau and 22 great grandchildren. She is the sister of James and the late Ella, Mary, Dolores, John 'Buddy', Joseph and Theresa 'Nancy'. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name to either the Mission at St. Joan of Arc, 2025 E. Atlantic St., Phila. PA 19134 or to Meadowview Nursing and Rehab Center, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 would be appreciated by her family. There will be a Celebration of Rita's life once the pandemic subsides. Arrangements by Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home 215-744-2700
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.