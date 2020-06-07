Borski, Rita, - 92, of Atlantic City, Rita M. Borski (nee Savage) on June 3, 2020 after a battle with the Covid19 virus. Born and raised in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Rita was a proud resident of Harrowgate and a life time member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Wife of the late Robert A. Borski Sr. Beloved mother of Robert A. Borski Jr. (Karen), Germaine Borski, Michael Borski (Betty Ann) and Susan Nolan (Joseph 'Bo'). Also sadly missed by her grandchildren Jill, Darci, Jenny, Robert 3rd Maggie, Ray, Krissy, Tony, Matt, Jacqueline, Michael Jr., Kara, Daniel, Theresa, Caitlin, Joey and Beau and 22 great grandchildren. She is the sister of James and the late Ella, Mary, Dolores, John 'Buddy', Joseph and Theresa 'Nancy'. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name to either the Mission at St. Joan of Arc, 2025 E. Atlantic St., Phila. PA 19134 or to Meadowview Nursing and Rehab Center, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 would be appreciated by her family. There will be a Celebration of Rita's life once the pandemic subsides. Arrangements by Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home 215-744-2700

