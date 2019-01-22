Boss, Grace (nee Foster), - 85, of Fairton, passed away at her home Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The wife of the late Richard Willett Boss and daughter of the late Charles Foster and Martha (Maass) Foster. She is survived by four children, Dr. Richard Boss (Lynda), Sharon Boss, William Boss, Sr. (JoAnne) and Arthur Boss, nine grandchildren, Christopher Boss, Darien Boss, Samantha LaRosa (Dennis, Jr.), Kelly Boss, Samuel Boss, Garrett Boss, Taylor Boss, William Boss, Jr. and Richard Boss, III, one great grandson, Dennis LaRosa, III, brother, Charles Foster (Sally), sister, Bertha Cranmer, many nieces and nephews and Robin Boss, her friend and loyal caregiver for the last several years. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Lawrence Cranmer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services Saturday morning, January 26th at 11 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton where friends will be received from 10 to 11. For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
