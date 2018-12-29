Bottiglieri, Armando J., - 92, of Galloway Twp., died suddenly on December 27, 2018. Born April 22, 1926, he is survived by his wife, Vincenza in marriage for 70 years; his sons, John and Joseph Bottiglieri and their respective wives and children, Patricia, Jennifer, Brent and Tracy, Matthew and Nicholas; and two daughters, Rosalie and Louise and husband, Ronald; as well as great grandparent to Gavin and Mackenzie. Armando was a model maker of custom jewelry until his retirement and prior to that served in the US Army in combat overseas. His life was always centered around his family as a devoted husband and father. Originally from the Bronx, NY, he struggled in his early years traveling from NY to Lake Hopatcong, NJ on weekends where he built his own home nail by nail, brick by brick. He raised his four children in that home until they reached adulthood and then moved to the Four Seasons in Galloway. There will be a viewing at the Church of the Little Flower, 310 Plainfield Ave, Berkley Heights, NJ on Saturday at 10:30 AM with a mass at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Armando's memory with a donation to: Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
