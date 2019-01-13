BOWEN , BRADLEY WILLIAM , - 76, of Mankato, MN, July 21, 1942 - January 1, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Brad with his shining energy, determination, positive spirit, sense of fun and adventure, impetuous nature and ever-present love for family, friends, felines and all animals. Brad and his larger than life personality burst into this world during World War 2 while his father was overseas at war; Brad started life raised by his mother and maternal grandparents in so loving a home that the furniture was nailed to the floor so that young Brad would not be disciplined for moving it all over the place. In this kind of environment, Brad was nourished by love and kindness and spread it generously to all those lucky enough to know him. He is predeceased by his daughter Heather Marie, lost in childhood, his beloved wife of 17 years, Karen Burnett Knox, and his father, Lloyd William Bowen. He leaves his mother Constance (Connie Bowen), his sister Kathy (Kathleen) Thomson, brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Darlene Bowen, his partner, Celina Dunn and numerous adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Brad became expert in radar systems as a result of his training and education in the US Air Force and later achieved a degree at Aurora University. He worked for the FAA and then ran his own business software engineering in the aviation and produce industries. His bold and adventurous nature saw him open up a brewpub (Cedar Creek), start a Living Wall business in his last decade (Greenwalls, LLC), and become involved in numerous other entrepreneurial and non-business adventures. His second home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was a favorite location for him. He rescued numerous homeless cats from Mexico and raised them lovingly with his late wife, Karen, in Tabernacle and later on his own in Atlantic City, New Jersey. His pocket was always filled with some treat for a street animal and his home was a haven for the vulnerable. Active throughout his life flying, sailing, bicycling, kayaking, paddle boarding and traveling, Brad showed us all how to grab hold of each day and fill it with fun, meaning and love. He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor only this autumn that took his life. The family thanks Drs.Stidd, Kelly and the team at AtlantiCare and Drs. Bagley, Chandler, Charles, Chernak, Hampton, Jones, Kumar, O'Rourke, Vanston, K. Williams, Ms. L Scholl (NP), Ms.Merolli and the numerous other physicians, residents, nurse practitioners, nurses, care aides, therapists, housekeeping and other staff on the neurosurgery service at the Hospital for the University of Pennsylvania at Rhoads 2 Neuro ICU, Silverstein 9, Good Shepherd/Penn Rehab and Penn Hospice for their excellence in medical, surgical, nursing, comfort and personal care to our beautiful Bradfrom offering every possible option to extend Brad's lifeto giving Brad a voice when he could no longer speak. We also appreciate the unwavering support of Brad's many friends and family, near and far, throughout his illness. If so desired, a donation can be made to the Burlington County Feral Cat Initiative (http://www.friendsofbcas.org/tnr), your local SPCA or another fund that supports vulnerable animals. A celebration of Brad's life will take place later this spring/summer.
