Bower, James D. "Jim" Jr., - 78, of Tuckerton, NJ recently decided to depart for his next journey. He passed away at his boyhood home on May 30, 2020. He may be remembered for his long career of serving the people of Tuckerton, over 20 years as Councilman and Mayor, or as a 1959 graduate of the Admiral Farragut Academy and attendee of the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School. Some may think of him for his 38 years in production management with Lenox China, Pomona Plant, or as a member and treasurer of Tuckerton United Methodist Church. Others knew he also belonged to the Tuckerton Historical Society, Mariners Lodge #150, F&A M, Improved Order of Red Men, Pohatcong Tribe 61, and Tuckerton Seaport. He was a past member of the Regular Republican Club of Tuckerton. But, for those that truly knew him, we believe he will be remembered for his good nature, ability to make others smile, as a loyal friend and a great storyteller. For us, he will be remembered most of all for the love he had for his family. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James D. Bower, Sr. and Edna Hegele Bower, and his wife, Elsie Heinrichs Bower. He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Lauri Bower (Roger Gary) of Sunrise, FL; son, James D. Bower, III (Susan) of Fredericksburg, VA; three grandsons, Tyler Gary, Aaron Bower and Hamish Bower; sister, Brenda Bower Carrington (Joe), along with niece, Donna Carrington Kelly (David), cousin Bonnie Bower Porcaro (Philip) and aunt Lura Heichel, along with extended family members and friends. Jim taught us to take a bite. Just one bite, to try it (egg foo young, sukiyaki, or soft-shelled crabs) and see if you liked it. That philosophy inspired us to not only try new foods, but to try new experiences. He and Jean traveled and loved to watch birds. He took us to the Philadelphia Zoo, Brigantine Wildlife reserve, the symphony, Broadway, Superbowl parties, and other character-building events. He loved to play board and card games and was hard to beat. He was the person who gave a heavy brick as a Christmas present with money taped to it wrapped inside other boxes. He made us laugh. He taught us about life. Jim truly lived life and enjoyed it. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, NJ. A celebration of Jim's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuckerton Historical Society (tuckertonhistoricalsociety.org), Tuckerton United Methodist Church (tuckertonumc.org), Cape May Bird Observatory (njaudubon.org/centers/cape-may-bird-observatory/), or Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
