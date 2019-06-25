BOWKER, FREDERICK L., - 54, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Fred was born on November 30, 1964, in Atlantic City. He enjoyed being outdoors, doing odd jobs and landscaping. He is survived by his mother, Millie Twist, his brother, Michael Bowker (Esther), his sister Marie Westcott (Ernie), his son Melrose Johnson (Sarah), several grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his wife Kathy Dixon, his father, Edward Beckley and his grandparents Bill and Betty Arrison. A memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City.
Most Popular
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Mark Wahlberg drives crowd crazy at opening of Atlantic City Wahlburgers
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Bridgeton woman indicted in murder of 23-month-old son
-
Fatal shooting of Atlantic County man in Colombia leaves unanswered questions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.