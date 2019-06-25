BOWKER, FREDERICK L., - 54, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Fred was born on November 30, 1964, in Atlantic City. He enjoyed being outdoors, doing odd jobs and landscaping. He is survived by his mother, Millie Twist, his brother, Michael Bowker (Esther), his sister Marie Westcott (Ernie), his son Melrose Johnson (Sarah), several grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred is predeceased by his wife Kathy Dixon, his father, Edward Beckley and his grandparents Bill and Betty Arrison. A memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City.

