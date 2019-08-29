Bowman, George F., - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, was called to heaven on August 20, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, George was a life long resident of the area, where he worked for 35 yrs as a machine mechanic at American Linen Supply, Pleasantville. An avid fisher & pro-bowler were only 2 of his many skills. Predeceased by parents, William & Lillian Bowman, brothers-Mickey, Richard & Butch; sisters-Mary & Emma; stepson Ray Jr, grandson Zack, and beloved wife Rita. He will forever be loved & missed by anyone blessed to have met him. He leaves behind his grieving daughter, Dolores (Mike) Kraus, stepdaughter Rita Bowman, sister-in-law Mary Cromley, who was his best caregiver; brother Ray Bowman Sr; And the LOVES OF HIS LIFE his 6 grandchildren-Mikey, Lily, Matt, Samantha, Carissa & Ray. Our family thanks Father John for guiding George to heaven that day, we're deeply grateful. A memorial service will be held at St. Katherine Drexel Church 6077 W. Jersey Ave, EHT, NJ 08234, August 31, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
