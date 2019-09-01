Boyce, Megan M., - 30, of Galloway, NJ, passed away suddenly. She was born and raised in Egg Harbor Township and graduated class of 2007 form E.H.T High School. Megan is pre-deceased by her father, Vernon (Beanie) Boyce; grandmothers Glady Fernan, and Helen P. Boyce; grandfather Burnette Bernard. Megan is survived by Mario A. Cowan - 35, the love of her life; daughter Mariah M. Cowan - 4; mother Mechele Fernan (Boyce); sister Ryan Boyce; brother Greg Boyce; step kids, Marion X Cowan - 16, Mario A. Cowan Jr. 13, Maryonah M. Cowan 9; mother-in-law Annette Cowan. Megan will also be missed by her Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes on Saturday, September 7th, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Zion cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect.com.

