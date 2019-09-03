Boyce, Megan M., - 30, of Galloway, NJ, passed away suddenly. She was born and raised in Egg Harbor Township and graduated class of 2007 from EHT High School. Among the things she loved in life are the following: being in town with her daughter, going to the beach, taking her daughter to water parks, swimming, animals, going out to eat with family, working in a Dental Office, helping the love of her life's internet business, movies, TV shows, and helping kids with homework. Anyone who knew Megan knew her smile could light up a room and her laughter was contagious. Megan is pre-deceased by her father, Vernon (Beanie) Boyce; grandmothers Glady Fernan, and Helen P. Boyce; grandfather Burnette Bernard. Megan is survived by Mario A. Cowan - 35, the love of her life; daughter Mariah M. Cowan - 4; mother Mechele Fernan (Boyce); sister Ryan Boyce; brother Greg Boyce; step kids, Marion X Cowan - 16, Mario A. Cowan Jr. 13, Maryonah M. Cowan 9; mother-in-law Annette Cowan. Megan will also be missed by her Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes on Saturday, September 7th, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Zion cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com.

