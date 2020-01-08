Boyd, John Anthony, - 82, of Somers Point, on January 5, 2020; formerly of Oaklyn, NJ. Loving father of Denise L. Boyd of Somers Point, NJ, and the late Nancy G. Boyd. Dear brother of Kathy (Michael) Callison, the late Ann Boyd and the late Dr. Mary (the late Ronald) Pursell. He is also survived by his former wife and caretaker, Gloria Collins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angelic Hospice, 1050 Mantua Pike, 1st Floor, Wenonah, NJ 08090 (www.angelichospice.net). Arrangements by the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, Audubon and Collingswood, NJ (www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com).

