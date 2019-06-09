BOYER, FREDA J., - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on May 23rd. Born January 15, 1923 in Atlantic City to the late Herbert and Laura Monroe. Freda is survived by sons Thomas (Bonnie) and Dennis (Cindy). Grand children Renee Early (Justen) and Richard Boyer. Great grand children Takiyah, Kyron and Kycen. Freda is predeceased by husband Thomas, sisters Marie, Prudence and Betty, brothers Robert, George and Herbert. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who cared for her so well. In keeping with the wishes of Freda there will be no funeral service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.