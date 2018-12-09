Boyer, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Wunder), - 76, of Weymouth Township, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Peggy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Berton Boyer, her son Allan (Melissa) Kane, grandchildren Lynn (Jeremy), Amber (Rich), Ian (Victoria), and Cody, great grandchildren Arielle, Richie, Lucas, and Izabella, and her faithful dogs, Max and Shadow. Peggy is also survived by a host of loving relatives in the Boyer, Conway, Kane, Mazzochetti, and Verbrugghe families. She is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Margaret (Burns) Wunder, first husband Allan Kane Sr., and second husband Arthur Verbrugghe. Peggy was born in Philadelphia, where she attended Roxborough Memorial High School and worked for ACME Markets. After relocating to South Jersey in the 1980s, Peggy became the records manager for the Trump Plaza and Resorts Casinos, and then traveled extensively to manage records for many large companies, including Bacardi Rum and Foxwoods Resort Casino. She later attended Rutgers University and became the purchasing agent and records manager for the City of Brigantine. Peggy's tenacious, decades-long battle with various cancers infused her passion for living. Energetic and fun, Peggy loved to entertain. She was the life of the party and always took care to be impeccably dressed. She loved animals, and provided a loving home to many rescue dogs, especially older dogs with special needs. Peggy also used her talents and skills in selfless service to others and was proud of having been a board member for Sister Jean's Kitchen in Atlantic City. Anyone who knew her, loved her, and she will be dearly missed. Services will be held on Thursday, December 13 at the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, followed by a service and reception. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Peggy's honor to the Humane Society of Atlantic County and Sister Jean's Kitchen/Friends of Jean Webster. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
