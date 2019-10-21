Boykin, Ronnie, - 70, of Atlantic City, died at home on October 16, 2019. He was born in Montgomery, AL on February 17, 1949 to Sadie Boykin and Herbert Arrington. He attended school in Montgomery before moving to New York City with his mother and siblings. He later moved to Atlantic City. He is survived by: his wife, Donna; children, Tracey Sloan (Wayne), Todd Jones and Ronnie "Von" Boykin, Jr; grandchildren Austin Sloan and Alani Boykin; sisters, Barbara Johnson (Arthur), Linda Perkins; brothers, Don Boykin and Darryl Bennerson. Memorial services will be 11AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

