Boyle, Delores J. (nee Robb), - 89, of Sicklerville, and formerly of Elm, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Latrobe, PA she lived in the South Jersey area most of her life. She retired from Lenox China as an inspector. Mrs. Boyle was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens. She was predeceased by her husband, John Boyle; her parents, George and Helen Robb; her sisters, Mary Lou Newcomer, Jessie Kelly; Janet Buzzella and her brother, John Robb. Mrs. Boyle is survived by her son, Barry Boyle (Roberta Jetton); her daughter, Donna Jenson (Donald); her brother, George Robb (Carol); her grandchildren, Raymond Boyle (Gretchen); Robert Boyle (Christine); Damien and Cody Jetton and her great-grandchildren, Declan, Mikayla, Madison Boyle. Funeral Services and Burial in Greenmount Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

