Boyle O'Neill, Kathryn June, - of South Seaville , was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, friend and nurse. She dedicated her life to helping others. Kathy, as she was known by friends and loved ones, died on Friday, July 6, from complications due to ovarian cancer. She was 63. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 37 years, Michael O'Neill, her three children, Brian O'Neill (Julie), Megan O'Clisham (Tully) and Erin Saracco (Ben), and her three grandchildren, Ezra O'Neill, Declan O'Clisham, and Ruby O'Neill. Kathy spent the weekend before her sudden passing in a campground in the Pinelands surrounded by her family; there was nothing in life she enjoyed more. Kathy is also survived by her brothers, Bob Boyle and Mike Boyle, and sisters, Sharon Holt and Mary Suhonen (Rodney), as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila K. McDermott Boyle, and her father, Robert Boyle, as well as her beloved dog, Charlie. Born in Camden on April 4, 1955, Kathy attended Sea Isle City Public School and Ocean City High School. She graduated from Mercy Medical Center School of Nursing in 1978. Kathy started working at Shore Memorial Hospital in 1980 and worked in in several departments during her nearly 40-year career there. She was well respected by her colleagues and served as a mentor to many new nurses and graduates. Kathy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. Since then, she was vigorously fighting for a life that wasn't defined by her disease. During good times, that meant exploring new places with her husband and family, including Italy, where she listened to music through an open window overlooking a church on a canal in Venice, toured Rome, and took in views of sparkling blue water while riding a ferry around Capri. It also meant floating in her brother's pool, seeing Barbra Streisand in New York City with her daughters, watching movies with her grandchildren, and sitting on the beach reading a book by herself. It is those good times that we all will remember. Kathy's life was defined by love and compassion, which she gave freely to all of those who were lucky enough to know her. She loved writing, taking photographs, sewing, dancing, listening to music, and spending time with her family. She was a shining example of how to live a life filled with love and fun. She will be forever missed. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at The Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, New Jersey, 08223. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road Ocean View, New Jersey, 08230. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Heart Broken.
