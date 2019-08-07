Bozarth, Kenneth, Jr., - 58, of Wildwood Crest, Bozarth, Kenneth K, Jr., age 58 of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He worked as a manager for Four Winds Motel in Wildwood Crest. Ken is the son of Phyllis McCourt and stepfather Joe McCourt, and is also survived by his daughter Shannon Bozarth, sisters Kim (Mike) Prettyman and Maria (Phil) Hettenbach, and brother Frank (Lori) Basile. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

