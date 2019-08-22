Bozzi, Dolores, - 85, of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on October 24th, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA. Here, along with her brothers and sister, she spent much of her youth surrounded by a multitude of cousins, aunts, and uncles. Among her fondest memories of her childhood were those days spent with her fun-loving extended family, and especially sharing those summers with them picking blueberries at Whitesbog Village. Early into her young adult life, she found the love of her life, Gennaro, and remained married for 61 years. She raised her family with love and passion, actively supporting everyone and their endeavors. Dolores was a Girl Scout leader and also helped with the Boy Scouts, PTA, and Local Community Groups. As the family grew, she helped her husband with his business (AAA Midatlantic). Here they were able to enjoy many trips together, traveling with his company to Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Hawaii, among others. She later found adventure in helping to open the Superstar Theater at Resorts International, where she made many new friends and enjoyed meeting the celebrities as well. Dolores was never able to settle or sit still for too long, always loved being on the move albeit a Carnival or Festival (Hammonton), Mummers Parade, Casino or even a local shopping mall. She was a people person and quick to befriend anyone who may be standing next to her in a checkout line, or sitting next to her at the doctor's office. In her later years, she volunteered with the Contact Group, calling on the elderly to see how they were doing, although many of them were younger than her. She was once even credited with helping save one of their lives. Her passion for her family naturally extended to her grandchildren, helping and guiding them through their dance classes, sports, and school productions. Dolores was loved by all and will most notably be remembered for her lively spirit, fun-loving style and sense of humor, and her enduring faith. During tough times she would stand tall and quote "this too shall pass," and during times of anticipation and hope she would remind us "with faith you can move mountains." She is predeceased by her husband Gennaro; brother Domenic; and sister Elsie. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Donna Weiss- Piegaro (Nick), Denise Mazzeo (Frank), Eugene Bozzi (Kelly); and brother Lawrence Meo (Vicki); along with her grandchildren Michael, Michelle, Marlene, Theresa, Frankie, Megan and Nick; and her great-granddaughter Isabella; and also many nieces and nephews. The services for Dolores Bozzi will be held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
