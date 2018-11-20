Bozzi, Gennaro, - 91, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on November 17th. He was born on April 23, 1927 in Philadelphia P.A. He resided there attending South Philadelphia High School, and serving in the Army during WW II. Soon after, he found the love of his life, Dolores and remained married for 61 years. He moved with his young family to Atlantic City, and shortly after began his 24 year career with AAA motor club. Gennaro began to make his mark there as the area's top Salesman, winning continuous awards and conference qualifications. After retirement, Gene embarked upon a new career. Starting his own advertising business, he worked with many businesses in South Jersey and Philadelphia area, a business which he continued for another 24 years, until finally retiring at the age of 89. His most cherished times were times spent with dinners and gatherings with his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Dolores; his children, Donna Weiss-Piegano (Nick), Denise Mazzeo (Frank), and Eugene Bozzi (Kelly); sister Yolanda D Arcangelo, along with grandchildren Michael, Michelle, Marlene, Theresa, Frankie, Megan and Nick and a great granddaughter, Bella, and also many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Clara and Gennaro; sisters Mary Virtue, Angela Caponigro, and brother Anthony Bozzi. The services for Gennaro Bozzi will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
