Braddock, Michele Dilliplane, - 53, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, December 4, 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her two children, son Zachary and daughter Caitlyn and her fiance Jim; mother Tommi; brothers Larry and his wife Vicki, and Craig and his fiance Erin. She is also survived by her loving partner, Peter Tocco; her Pomeranians, Lillie and Copper; and her many friends, especially "the girls". She is predeceased by her father, Lawrence Dilliplane, Sr. Michele received her Bachelors of Arts degree from The College of New Jersey, and pursued a rewarding career as a Special Education teacher and Child Birth instructor. In her years as a teacher she positively impacted the lives of her many students and new/expecting mothers. Her career continued as she transitioned to sales and marketing where she shined for her creativity and natural ability to build trusted relationships with her clients. Michele worked with top brands like Pfizer, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Town & Country, Wakefern, and Panasonic. She will be missed most for her fighting spirit, love of life, and unwavering compassion for all. A celebration of life service for Michele will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in honor of Michele Braddock to Gilda's Club of South Jersey (https://www.gildasclubsouthjersey.org/support-our-work/donate/newdonation) or Wigs & Wishes (https://www.wigsandwishes.org/become-fabys-salon.php). Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
