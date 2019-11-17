Bradford, Lee N. (Bud), - 91, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with his family by his side. He retired from Atlantic City Electric Company after 40 years of service. Lee loved racing horses and fishing. You would always find him meeting his friends at McDonalds. Lee also loved spending time with his family. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He predeceased by his wife, Alice Andre. Lee is survived by is his daughter, Alice McCabe; his son, Lee Bradford Jr. (Kim); his grandchildren, Lee Bradford III (Patti), Shawn McCabe, Chris McCabe (Devon) Falyn Bradford and Derek Bradford; and his great grandchildren, Jake Mike, Kayla and Kaitlyn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with the service starting at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries