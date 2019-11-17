Bradford, Lee N. (Bud), - 91, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with his family by his side. He retired from Atlantic City Electric Company after 40 years of service. Lee loved racing horses and fishing. You would always find him meeting his friends at McDonalds. Lee also loved spending time with his family. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He predeceased by his wife, Alice Andre. Lee is survived by is his daughter, Alice McCabe; his son, Lee Bradford Jr. (Kim); his grandchildren, Lee Bradford III (Patti), Shawn McCabe, Chris McCabe (Devon) Falyn Bradford and Derek Bradford; and his great grandchildren, Jake Mike, Kayla and Kaitlyn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with the service starting at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.