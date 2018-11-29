Bradley, Mary E. Morris , - 68, of Florence Township , and North Cape May passed away Sunday at her sister's home in the company of her sister. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA and was the daughter of the late William J. Sr. and Marguerite E. Buckley Morris. Mary resided in North Cape May for 25 years and also Glassboro before moving to Florence a year ago. She was a retired legal secretary with 30 years of dedicated service. Mrs. Bradley was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Cape May County and was a former Girl Scout Leader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Morris Jr. and is survived by her sister, Barbara Morris Young, aunt, Nancy Lappin and many cousins and godchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 1, 2018 11:30 AM at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, NJ. Friends may call Saturday from 10:00AM until church departure at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, NJ. Interment will be held privately. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to www.koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
