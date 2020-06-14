Bradley, Paul, - 60, of Atlantic City, Our most beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend suddenly left this world behind on June 6, 2020 while working on some home improvements. It wasn't unusual for Paul to take on house projects. He could fix anything from plumbing, carpentry, and mechanics. Paul was born, February 6,1960. He was raised in Atlantic County and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1978. He worked in the hospitality industry his entire life. Paul worked in many restaurants in Caesars for 30 plus years. He was also a member of the local 54 and joined the 'Unite for Change' labor advocacy group in 2015. Paul enjoyed golfing, kayaking, softball, and other outdoor activities with his family. Paul never missed a family gathering. It was apparent that attending graduations, christenings, birthdays, holiday Pollyannas, and dinners meant the world to him. During the summer months he would go down to the beach to swim and liked to take long walks. Paul truly enjoyed life and was a genuinely happy person. He would do anything and everything to help the people in his life- no questions asked. Paul is predeceased by his parents Joseph L. Bradley and Mary A. Bradley. He is survived by three brothers and two sisters Joseph Bradley (Joanne), Robert Bradley (Debbie Glenn), Stephen Bradley (Denise), Terry Aitken (Garry), Elaine Fabel (Matthew), Rose Graves, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Paul's graveside service held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 on Friday June 19th at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.