Bradley, Sophie, - 93, of Linwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Treasure Island, FL on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Green Lane, PA, Sophie previously resided in Philadelphia and Somers Point. She is predeceased by her husband J Roy Bradley Jr. in 2005. Sophie worked as a secretary at the William J. Hughes Technical Center previous known as NAFEC. She will be remembered as a cherished friend, mom, and someone who was a good listener with a good heart. She is survived by: son John R. Bradley III, wife Colette, and grandsons John and Nick; daughter Nancy Ann Watkins, husband Jim, and granddaughter Corinne; son John Foster, wife Dawn. A private service and burial will take place in St Petersburg FL on November 2, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Somers Point. Friends are invited to visit with family from 1:00pm and participate in the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers a contribution is made to Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.DavidCGross.com.

