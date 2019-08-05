Bradley, Thelbert M., - 71, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully on July 29th after an extended illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Thelma; and brothers, Ernest, Gerald and Darryl. He is survived by his two daughters, Tsa-Hye Bradley and Tara Bullock (Robert); two brothers, Festus Braithwaite and Michael Bennett; two sisters, Lenora Robertson and Crystal Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was born in Atlantic City on February 29, 1948 and graduated from Hampton University in 1970. He started his own business, Accurate Accounting Services, in Williamstown, in 1990 and operated it until 2018. Funeral services will be held at Cecil Deliverance Tabernacle, 1110 Coles Mill Rd., Williamstown, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11am, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations can be entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ.

