Bradway, Esther L., - 75, of Green Creek, NJ, passed away August 29, 2018. She was born in Nazareth, PA to the late Charles and Beatrice Tress. She moved to Cape May County in 1990 after living in Aston, PA. Esther volunteered at Hope House in Atlantic City, where she gave aid and her time to homeless women and children. She had endless compassion and love for people, always putting others needs before her own. Esther is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ed Bradway II; sons Edwin (Michelle) Bradway III and Greg (Milissa) Bradway; sisters: Phyllis (Milt) Olsen and Kathy Martin; and grandchildren: Mina, Edwin, Maddie, and Grant. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Seashore Community Church of The Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Esther's name to A Voice of China and Asia, PO Box 702015, Tulsa, OK 74170-2015. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
