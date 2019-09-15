Brady, Elizabeth A.,, - 87, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a long time Ocean City, NJ resident. Betty worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Ocean City Police chief for 32 years before her retirement. She was a member of C.W.A and St. Frances Cabrini Church in Ocean City, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband John, daughter Trish Brady Walker and son John Brady, Jr. Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Liepe (Matt), Ellen Hoban (Jim), 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Sam, Jessica, Cody, Gabi, Erin, Trey, Anna, Elissa, Stephanie, Patrick, five great grandchildren and son in-law Doug Walker. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday morning, September 20th at 11 o'clock from St. Frances Cabrini Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Shore Medical Center, One Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08244. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
