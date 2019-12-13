Brainard Forrest, Charlotte (nee Allen), - 93, of Atlantic City, died on December 11, 2019, tended by her two children after a recent diagnosis with an aggressive lung cancer. Born Feb. 23rd, 1926 to Charlotte "Sis" (Hackney) Allen and Euston Arnold Allen, she was predeceased by her brother, Euston Allen; first husband and father of her children, Charles "Chuck" Forrest, nephew, Richard Allen; cousin, Joanne Wescoat and many lifelong friends. She is survived by her children; Suzanne Forrest (Melodie), Steven Forrest (Lynn); four grandchildren Monica Murphy (Paddy), Philip Perri (Erin), Christopher Abbott (Tara), Kayla Stewart (Kevin); great-grandchildren Cameron, Corynn and Xavier. Charlotte is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Elaine Allen along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, a dwindling circle of treasured lifelong friends and the cherished neighborhood family on South Blvd. Ave. Charlotte was always fiercely independent, friendly, kind and ready by 10 am to go on any adventure that came her way. Despite being legally blind for the last several years, she cooked, cleaned for herself and played a mean game of Pinochle. She grew up in the Inlet section of Atlantic City and lived the last 60 years in Chelsea Heights. Charlotte was known as the "Queen" of the Blvd. Ave. Charlotte graduated from ACHS in 1943 and was on the perpetual reunion committee up until a few years ago. She loved to dance and her stories of dancing on Million Dollar Pier in the 1940s were epic. Charlotte was an honorary member of the Epsilon Sorority, Chelsea Heights Moose Lodge. She considered the Log Cabin and the Crab Trap her happy places. Charlotte worked as a banker for 31 years, starting with the Boardwalk National Bank and through the subsequent mergers. As a teller, she was friendly, fast and accurate. She had many loyal customers who would stand in a long line just for her. She knew everyone or if she didn't know you, she knew one of your relatives. She was a fashionista and perpetual bargain hunter. She was at her happiest when she purchased an item she wanted for a 90% markdown sheer bliss. Burial will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be held on December 15th, 1-4 pm at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point, NJ. Donations can be made to her favorite charity St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
