BRAITHWAITE-DAVIS, Carol Ann, - 68, was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ to Orville Sr. and Elizabeth Jones-Braithwaite passed away on June 25, 2019. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1968. Carol graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work from Delaware State University and was last employed at Atlantic Human Resources. Atlantic City Casinos were like a second home to her, where she enjoyed playing the nickel and penny slot machines along with working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Davis, Sr., her parents, Orville and Elizabeth Braithwaite, her brothers, Orville, Jr. and Joseph, her sister Gwendolyn Frederick. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth P. Little, her step-children Veronica and Gregory Davis; three sisters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by all. Final resting arrangements were entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries