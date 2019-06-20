Braithwaite, Dennis James, - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on June 10,2019. He was born and raised in Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City public schools. He received his undergraduate degree for LaSalle College in Philadelphia, after which he attended and received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Dennis practiced law in the South Jersey area until he was appointed to the Superior of Court of New Jersey where he served first as a trial judge, then presiding judge of both the Family Division and the Criminal Division. He later moved on to the Appellate Division. He served in the Judiciary for 22 years. While serving as an appellate judge he earned a Masters of Law in the Judicial Process from the University of Virginia Law School. He retired from the court system in August 2005, and went on to teach at Rutgers Law School, Camden, as Professor of the Professional Practice of Law. His greatest joy was mentoring and guiding both his law clerks and his law students through their journey into the law. He was in constant communication with them long after they had left the clerkship or graduated from the law school. Judge Braithwaite was predeceased by his mother, Elwena Clark; his stepfather, Austin Clark, and his brother, Darryl C. Braithwaite. He leaves to cherish his memory his adoring wife, Lois Evelyn Braithwaite; his son, David Darryl Braithwaite (Jennifer); his daughter, Rasheda Ebony Jones; three grandchildren, Arkeemo Matos, Jr.; Alexis Michelle Braithwaite and Dylan Randy Braithwaite. He is also survived by his two brothers, Ronald Braithwaite (Jackie) and Austin Clark (Cassandra); as well as a host of cousins, nephews, and very dear friends. Memorial services will be 1:30PM Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room, Albany and Atlantic Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1PM. Parking will be available at the Stockton University Parking Garage Atlantic Avenue and Lincoln Place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 South Newport Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
