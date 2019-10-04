Braithwaite, Hilton Oscar, - 94, of Atlantic City, passed away on October 1, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1925, to Ornesta (Moore) and Chester Brathwaite. Hilton is survived by his loving family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019, Community Baptist Church, 234 North New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. The interment will be, 10:30AM, Friday, October 11, 2019, Beverly National Cemetery, 916 Bridgeboro Road, Beverly, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

