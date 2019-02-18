BRAMBLEY (nee Hargadon), Catherine M. "Cathy", - 78, of Cape May and formerly of Lansdale, PA, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on February 14, 2019. Cathy graduated from Abington High School in 1958. Cathy is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her husband of 61 years, Richard "Dick" Brambley; daughters, JoAnne (John) Stillmun, Jeanne Brambley, Ellen Brambley and Laura (Chris) Nusbaum; sisters, Alice (Ted) Corcoran and Marianne (Denis) Carmody; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb. 23rd) at 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 10:30am until 11am. Interment is at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: The Breathing Room, PO Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
