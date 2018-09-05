Branca, May R, - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield. May now is with her husband of 67 years, Rocci. May also joins her daughter, Patricia Mullen; mother, Helen; and sister, Bertha. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Petti (Stephen) of Egg Harbor Township; Grandsons, Patrick of Marmora and Jimmy of Atlanta, GA. May worked at Spencer Gifts in West Atlantic City for a number of years. She enjoyed watching the Phillies, cooking, and collected may recipes that she successfully made to perfection. May spent many hours listening to country music, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. May and Rocci enjoyed traveling to Nashville, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri to see many country stars. Friends and family may call from 10-11am on Saturday, September 8th, followed by an 11am service at the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Interment will take place at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in May's memory to the Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
