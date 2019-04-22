Branch, Carole L., - of Margate, died peacefully surrounded by family on April 20 in her home. Carole leaves an amazing legacy through all the lives she has touched, but her greatest pride was family. She is survived by husband, Steve, sons, Michael (Brooke) and Marc. She also leaves behind her twin grandsons, Jagger and Quinn, "The smartest and most adorable children around!" She is mourned by her sister, Ellen Bodner, as well as, her niece and nephews and their children. Carole taught Special Education for over 20 years in West Deptford, NJ. One of her greatest joys in life was teaching. She enjoyed every single day spent helping her students. After retirement, she fought for the rights of children as a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). She was an active and dedicated member of the Margate Democratic Club. Her "Philadelphia Pride" ran deep with the Eagles and Phillies. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her grandsons. Carole was born in 1944 in Atlantic City to Nate and Bobo L. She had B.A. in Education and a Masters in Special Education. In 1966, she married Steve Branch, her childhood love and perfect match. They were blessed to have enjoyed nearly 53 years together. Funeral services will be held 11:00am on Tuesday April 23, at ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL (Pacific and New Hampshire Avenues, 116 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City). Interment to follow at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery (6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Carole's memory be sent to Dementia Society of America. (dementiasociety.org) www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.